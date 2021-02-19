Teck Trail Operation Posts Improved Results for 4th QTR and Year-End.

The Teck Trail Operation has turned in significantly better financial and production numbers in the fourth quarter and for all of 2020.

The adjusted profit for October, November and December of $5-million was an improvement of $38-million from 2019, and the adjusted year-end loss of $23-million is $53-million better, with increases in production of refined zinc and lead for both periods.

Take away depreciation and amortization, the fourth quarter profit would have been $27-million and $65-million at year-end.

Fourth quarter revenue hit $473-million, which was up from $406-million last year, with a year-end total of $1,761-billion. The operation took in $1,829-billion in revenue during 2019.

The financial statement issued by Teck Resources said operating costs in the fourth quarter in Trail increased 5% to $129-million. The year-end figure for 2020 decreased $8-million to $511-million.

The report also indicated the operation produced 17,800 tonnes of refined lead in October, November and December, an increase of 800 tonnes from the same period in 2019.

Refined zinc production reached 80,000 tonnes, an improvement of 13.000 from the fourth quarter last year.

Company officials expect the Trail operation to produce between 300-and-310,000 tonnes of refined zinc in 2021, after producing 305,000 tonnes in 2020 and stated production of refined lead could fluctuate.