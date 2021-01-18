The Novel Coronavirus is Back in the Grand Forks area

COVID-19 has found its way back into the Grand Forks area.

B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for Jan. 3 to Jan. 9 indicated there were five new infections in an area that had only three in all of 2020.

The provincial agency’s map for that period listed 10 new cases in the Nelson area, with two in the Creston Valley, one each in Trail and Kootenay Lake, while Castlegar and Arrow Lakes went infection free. However nine new infections were detected in the Kettle Valley.

The B-C C-D-C regional update between Jan. 8 and Jan. 14 listed seven new infections in the Kootenay-Boundary and 24 in the East Kootenay.

Their totals since the beginning of 2020 indicated 187 cases have been found in the Kootenay-Boundary and 229 in the East Kootenay.