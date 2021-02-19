Trail and Rossland To Bid For The B-C Winter Games in 2026

The cities of Rossland and Trail are submitting a joint bid for the 2026 B-C Winter Games.

Rossland City Council endorsed the plan earlier this week and Mayor Kathy Moore remembered the excitement of being involved as a volunteer for the cross-country skiing competition during the 2006 games hosted by Greater Trail.

“It was really fun,” said Moore who enjoyed the competitive spirit from the athletes.

“The young kids are just so excited, and it helps them learn to be good sports, and great athletes and takes them on to higher competition,’ said Rossland’s Mayor.

Trail City Council approved the bid Thursday morning.

Councillor Sandy Santori feels the area’s facilities are a good fit for the provincial event.

“We’re pretty lucky in that we have all the facilities in one core and to have a world renowned ski hill and cross country track within six miles from here (Trail), the logistics of hosting it is a natural for this area,” said Santori who also pointed out the economic spin-off.

“Every hotel room between here and Salmo will be filled right up and it’s a good little boost local businesses, in my opinion, the financial hit to the City of Trail will be minimal at best,” said the former mayor.

The two cities will share the commitment of 55-thousand dollars cash and matching in-kind services to make the bid, but it's not due until 2024 and only if awarded the games.

Officials in both cities were approached by a games’ representative and encouraged to make the bid, suggesting there is a very good chance of being awarded the event.

The 2006 B-C winter games attracted about 2-thousand competitors to Greater Trail.