Trail Businesses Want COVID-19 Restrictions to be Localized

The Trail and District Chamber of Commerce has asked the province to take a flexible, localized approach to future COVID-19 restrictions affecting businesses.

Executive Director Erika Krest said local businesses have been adversely affected by current regulations based on situations in larger centres where infection rates are much higher.

She feels it’s unfair to the businesses who have had to shut down or curtail operations after they followed all the provincial regulations to prevent the virus from spreading.

“There’s no proof anybody got sick in some of these businesses, or they are super spreaders (of the virus), but there was no other way to function than to shut down,” said Krest.

The Chamber pointed out only about 3.5% of all coronavirus infections throughout the Interior region came from the Trail area.

B-C Centre for Disease Control figures for the first two weeks of December also indicated there were no new infections in the Trail area.

Krest said health authorities have the data for each service delivery area and could tailor future decisions on restrictions to businesses to those numbers.

“A regional approach to health orders would be easy to manage, given each health authority is collecting data and closely monitoring the situations in the communities they serve,” said the Chamber Executive Director, who pointed out the area’s health and wellness and entertainment sectors have been those hardest hit by the latest regulations.

Krest stressed the business community has strictly adhered to provincial regulations and will continue to do so and made it clear their proposed amendment only pertains to future decisions.

“We are simply asking that when our collective efforts to flatten the curve starts to come to fruition, when the reopening discussion takes place, that regional variances in that decision be considered,” said Krest.