Trail City Council Gives Itself a Raise as Budget Talks Continue

Trail City Council has approved a two-percent wage increase for itself.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says it's simply part of the budgeting process.

“Through the budget process you are looking through all aspects of the budget and council stipends is one of them,” said Pasin.

“So you are effectively voting on your own raise increase, but that is just the mechanism by how budget and approval is advanced,” said the mayor who pointed out their raises fall in line with other City employees.

“The increase parallels the increase afforded to the union employees through their contract, that percentage increase is also provided to all our administrative employees as well.”

Meanwhile, council pre-approved several projects before they start going over the rest of the proposed capital plan for 2021.

Pasin indicated the water and sewer work on Green Avenue worth about $1-million is one of their biggest projects that requires a head start.

“These are capital projects that are deemed high priority, but that are also very time sensitive, so due to the nature and complexity and scope of the projects, it’s really important to get a tender out early,” said Pasin.

Other projects include the $447,000 roof replacement at the Library and roof replacement at the Trail Aquatic and Leisure centre worth $361,500.

The city is also one step closer to getting shovels into the ground for the townhouse project at Waneta Junction.

Council has given preliminary support to the project's phase-one plan for 32 units north of Canadian Tire.

The landowner still has to submit a site plan and if the Ministry of Transportation approves the access to the project, council will hold a final vote on this part of the multi-phase plan.

Pasin indicated council is in favour of the project.

“We definitely realize there is a need for different and more housing stock and also smaller houses or duplexes so that those that are baby boomers or wanting to downsize, are able to do that and do that into a new home,” said Pasin.