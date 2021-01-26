Trail City Council Holds Off On Butler Park Decision

Trail City Council has put its Butler Park decision on hold.

The recommendations following the recent wind storm included taking down the remaining light standards after one was destroyed and replace the protective netting around the facility as nets which block baseballs from leaving the park were also affected.

Staff also suggested council could consider several replacement options as part of its 2021 capital budget discussion.

The prospect of closing the park this year raised considerable concerns about the future of youth baseball in the city.

Trail Youth Baseball President Jim Maniago told council the organization could get by without lights for a couple of years, but stressed the need to keep playing, noting about 10 players in the system are vying for U-S post-secondary scholarships.

Maniago said the issue came down to a pair of options.

“The easy way is to shut the park,” said Maniago who felt the consequences of that would be dire.

“Unfortunately I think youth baseball will die, or we can do the right thing and work together as a partnership, keep the park open in the short term, keep the park going, keep us going, we are happy to apply for grants and rebuild this thing (the park) back up in phases,” said the organization president who has been a part of the Trail baseball scene since his youth.

Maniago stated remaining inactive may not only mean players will leave the sport, but the organization could also lose coaches, umpires and other volunteers.

Officials from the city and youth baseball had been in constant contact since the problem arose and city staff laid out its options for council.

Councillor Sandy Santori said the last thing council wants is to shut down baseball,

“A lot has transpired in the last four of five days, we get it, I think all of council gets it, we want to make this work and we will make every effort to make it work,” said Santori.

Staff will explore options and consult with Trail Youth Baseball on ways to possibly keep the facility open this year, with new recommendations expected in the near future.