Trail City Council Looking at a Tax Increase for 2021.

Trail City Council heads into the next round of budget deliberations projecting a tax increase of 3.68%.

Mayor Lisa Pasin says 2-million dollars in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal and provincial government's has helped offset losses from areas affected by virus related cut-backs.

“Our airport services have dropped substantially, our parks and recreation service, our parking service, so what it allows us to do is to keep the existing service levels’ said Pasin who pointed out the next step is reviewing the capital plan.

“The capital budget again looks at big projects and we have had a few significant water main breaks this year, one on Green Avenue right now which is closed, which is a substantial project, so all of those type of projects will be considered in capital.”

The mayor emphasized without the COVID funding, ratepayers would be looking at a much higher tax increase.

“If we didn’t have that offset and we wanted to continue to deliver services the way we do, citizens would have been looking at approximately a 6% tax increase,” said Pasin.

The city will seek public input after the final draft budget is drafted following the capital plan review.