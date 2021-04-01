Trail RCMP Fine Rossland Couple For Alleged Border Violations

A Rossland couple has been slapped with a $3,450 fine for allegedly violating quarantine regulations.

Trail RCMP said the 82-year-old man and 68-year-old woman were warned after the first time they crossed back into Canada following a day-trip to get vaccinations in the U-S.

Police said the couple didn't provide proof of negative COVID-19 tests to border crossing officials for either crossing and were fined for the second offense.

Meanwhile, Trail RCMP want to find the owner of a black handgun magazine with ammunition found Sat. Mar. 27 on the ground in the 13-hundred block of Pine Avenue.

Police are looking into three instances of vandalism.

RCMP said graffiti was painted on the 100-year-old T-D Bank building in downtown Rossland sometime over the weekend of Mar. 19-21.

Police are investigating a suspicious fire at a residence in Rossland.

A row of cedar hedges were lit on fire Wed. Mar. 24, causing minor damage to the garage of a home on the 2-thousand block of 6th Avenue.

RCMP and private security officers have been doing patrols around Fruitvale Elementary School after florescent glass lightbulbs were broken on three separate occasions on Sat. Mar. 27.

RCMP want to hear from anyone who may have information into any of these incidents.

Trail RCMP also tracked down a 34-year old city man who had been lurking around Gyro Park area homes Sat. Mar. 27.

Police suspected he was under the influence and took him to hospital for observation and treatment after he told officers the cut on his head came from a pigeon attack.