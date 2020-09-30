Trail RCMP Make Arrests While on Foot Patrol

Trail RCMP made two arrests because of increased foot patrols.

Police said an officer recognized a 36-year-old Trail man wanted on a family maintenance matter last Friday while patrolling on the Columbia River Skywalk.

The officer allegedly also found what’s believed to be a small amount of Fentanyl on the suspect who will make his first appearance in Rossland Provincial Court.

Meanwhile a 38-year-old Trail man was arrested for allegedly breaching probation last Saturday during a police patrol on Riverside Avenue.

Trail RCMP also arrested a 43-year-old Fruitvale man wanted on a criminal warrant the same day while on Main Street in the Village.

They also laid impaired driving charges against a 42-year-old Calgary man last Thursday after a car ended up centred on a curb on Highway 3-B and 4 th Street in Montrose and a 23-year-old Trail man at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Officers also had an early Sunday morning encounter with a 32-year-old Trail man having a conversation with a vehicle on the 14-hundred block of Columbia Avenue.