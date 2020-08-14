Trail RCMP May Add Foot Patrols to Downtown and Public Area Policing.

Trail residents could soon see RCMP foot patrols in the downtown and public areas.

Two officers will be on hand one night each week and one night each weekend until the end of September.

The decision was made after city officials consulted with RCMP to address safety concerns throughout the community including the downtown.

In a release, Mayor Lisa Pasin said the City takes citizens' concerns very seriously.

"These are very challenging times and we are very aware of the unwanted activity in our city. Although increased foot patrols won't solve all the issues we are currently facing, it is a proactive step in the right direction. We appreciate the RCMP's willingness to step up and offer this service, and we are hopeful that the increased police presence will help quell some of the problems we are experiencing."

The City will also explore the cost to have the security firm currently providing night time patrols to walk their beats during the day.

"Council will review and consider this information at the upcoming Council Meeting on Monday, August 17, 2020," said Pasin who added there will be a full assessment of the initiative.

"Once the new patrols are underway, the City and RCMP will review and monitor the program. At the end of September we will make a decision on how to continue. In the meantime, we encourage the public to remain observant and to report criminal activity to the RCMP. We also extend a huge thank you to our citizens for their expressions of concern."