Trail's Jake Luccini Thrilled To Start New AHL Season

In his last game before the COVID-19 cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL season, Trail’s Jake Luccini scored for the Laval Rocket in a 3-0 victory over the Belleville Senators.

The former Smoke Eater standout never imagined he wouldn’t return to game action for another 11 months.

The long-awaited 2021 season opener finally came Fri. Feb. 12, when the Rocket hosted the Senators in the opener of a double-header at Montreal’s Bell Centre.

Lucchini credited the coaching staff for getting the team game ready and said there was very little rink-rust when the puck dropped.

The 25-year-old said the first couple of shifts resembled hockey’s new normal.

“It was super cool,” said Luccini who liked playing at the home of the parent Montreal Canadiens.

“We were playing out of the Bell Centre, so we were in the big rink and it’s a lot different, playing with no fans, but you kind of just zone out, you haven’t played in so long and you’re super excited, I didn’t notice it much,” said the former Michigan Tech Huskie.

Luccini scored four goals and one assist in eight games for the Rocket in 2020, after being acquired from Pittsburgh in a late season trade and felt he had great momentum when the campaign came to a sudden halt.

Montreal brass obviously thought so as well, signing Luccini to a contract in late September.

However, there was no indication when pro hockey would start up again.

Luccini came home to stay in shape and returned to familiar Cominco Arena ice where he capped a three year BCHL run with the Smokies getting 35 goals and 47 assists in 2014-15.

“I worked out at Elevate, and skated with the Smokies (during their training camp), which was awesome, which was a good experience for me, they helped me out big time and I learned a lot from them.”

Once arriving at the Montreal Canadiens training camp, Jake had a brand new set of learning experiences.

“I had to do a seven-day quarantine and get (COVID-19) tested every second day,” said Luccini who pointed out life changed drastically.

“Everything from getting your groceries delivered, to not leaving your apartment. It got pretty lonely for the first week I would say, and then throughout the month, you get used to it,” said Luccini.

The forward didn’t hit the scoresheet in back-to-back 5-1 victories last weekend against Ottawa’s top farm team, but was plus-2.

Luccini soon hopes to rediscover his scoring touch as this unique 2021 AHL season progresses.