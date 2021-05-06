iHeartRadio
Turness terrific in Trail's Strech Run in the Penticton Poid

turness

Trail Smoke Eaters Goaltender Logan Turness is closing out his BCHL career on an incredible run.

The 18-year-old recorded his second shutout in three starts Wednesday night, making 33 stops in Trail’s 1-0 win over Cranbrook.

He also blanked the Bucks 3-0 on Apr. 28 with a 30 save performance and kicked out 37-of-38 shots on Sat. May 1, when the Smokies shaded Cranbrook 2-1, missing another shutout by one second, as Heyden Gelbard scored at 19:59 of the third period.

Turness heads into the final two games of the Smoke Eaters 20-game mini season this weekend with a record of 7-4, a 2.37 GAA and .933 SP.

Coach and GM Tim Fragle has been alternating his goalies, suggesting Cayden Hamming will get the start in Friday’s final game against the Bucks.

Trail closes out its Penticton pod schedule Saturday against the Vees.

The Smoke Eaters are 9-9 following Wednesday’s win, which saw Kalen Szeto snipe his 6th goal of the season.

