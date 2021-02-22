Two Teens Hospitalized with Stab Wounds After Castlegar Break-In

A violent home invasion has landed two Castlegar teens in hospital with stab wounds and a 29-year-old woman in custody.

RCMP said the two youths, both under 16, were seriously injured in an altercation with the suspect just after 1 o'clock Sunday morning after a break in to their house around the 1000-block of 2nd Street.

RCMP indicated the suspect, who was staying at a nearby residence, gained entry into the youth’s home and confronted them.

Police reported one of the teens was stabbed several times and is expected to be in hospital for some time. The other teen is also recovering in hospital.

RCMP said the victims and suspect do not know each other and there is no connection between the alleged attacker and the residence.

Sasha Margaret Prokaski, of no fixed address, appears in Castlegar Court Tuesday charged with break and enter, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.