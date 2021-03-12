Unemployment Rate Decreases Locally, Provincially and Nationally

The employment picture in the Kootenays brightened slightly in February.

The regional unemployment rate fell from 7.2% in January to 6.9% last month.

Statistics Canada figures indicated the number of people working in the region increased from 75,800 in January to 78,600 in February. The national agency said 5,800 people in the Kootenays were looking for work last month.

The Kootenay unemployment rate increased steadily after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March 2020, hitting a high of 16.1% in June.

It had decreased steadily on a month-by-month basis until January 2021 when it jumped from 6.6% to 7.2%.

The February unemployment rate across B-C was 6.9% after reaching 8% the month before.

Meanwhile the national rate was at its lowest level since March 2020 with the addition of 259,000 jobs across Canada.

Stats Can said that dropped the Canadian unemployment rate from 9.4% in January to 8.2% in February.