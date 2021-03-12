Update-BCHL Season to Start In Early April

The BCHL will start a five-week season in the first week of April after this morning's approval of the plan by the league's Board of Governors.

Commiussioner Chris Hebb said each team will play in the neighbourhood of 18-to-20 games.

Three-or-Four teams will play each other in their five base locations with details regarding the fulll schedule coming in the next couple weeks. Hebb pointed out this means some teams will have to travel the stay in hotels and there is a 48-hour window for teams to opt out.

According to the province, the "pods" will be in Coqutilam, Chilliwack, Alberni Valley, Vernon and Penticton, but Hebb suggested there could be changes if any of the 17 teams decide they aren't playing.

Hebb didn't rule out the possibility of playoffs if pandemic conditions improve.

The league has hired a Chief Medical Officer to oversee COVID-19 protocols including the initial two week quarantine period.

The Provincial Health Office has also endorsed the plan.

League pre-season action was halted in November when the current provincial COVID-19 health restrictions went into effect.