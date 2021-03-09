Update-Province Announces New Elementary School for Trail

Construction of a new Glenmerry Elementary School in Trail is scheduled begin in August 2022.

The Ministry of Education says capacity will be expanded from 275 to 435 students with the addition of a neighbourhood learning centre for before and after school child care.

School District 20 Board Chair Catherine Zaitsoff said the day care component is an invaluable addition.

"The plan is to all along is to basically from birth to college, to take care of our children and be able to fold in necessary child care, oh, that's a win-win for everyone," said Zaitsoff, who pointed out the community has outgrown the current facility.

"Six portables at one school and close to full capacity, the rating on the building, it's time, it was really needed," said the board chair.

Zaitsoff said approval for the new school at a time when educators are still facing financial pressure because of COVID-19 came as a huge relief.

"We were worried our plans might be derailed a bit because of the financial considerations that have gone into taking care of the safety of all of our students," said Zaitsoff who also paid tribute to the community and senior school district staff who have been behind the decade-long pitch for a new school.

"A lot of hours and work have been put into this and we are just really grateful and I guess a thank you to the Ministry of Education for listening to our little district that can and allowing us to tell our story and hearing us," said Zaitsoff.