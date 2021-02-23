Update-Woman Critically Injured in Bus-Pedestrian Coillision

A 79-year-old woman is in critical condition after being hit by a bus late Monday morning in Fruitvale.

The B-C Highway Patrol confirmed impairment has been ruled out and the transit bus driver is cooperating with the investigation into the cause of the collision.

RCMP said the woman was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck in a crosswalk on the 1900 block of Main Street.

Police want to hear from any additional witnesses and get any relevant dashboard camera video of the incident, which happened shortly after 11 a.m.

Investigators can be contacted at 250-354-5180.

West Kootenay Traffic Services in Nelson is leading the investigation which includes Trail RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, WorkSafe BC, the Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement branch and BC Transit.

Kootenay-Boundary Fire Service crews from Trail and Fruitvale assisted at the scene for over 90 minutes.

RCMP said no one on the bus was injured.