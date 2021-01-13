UPDATED West Kootenay Wind Storm Cuts Power and Uproots Trees

(10:20AM Update) Fortis BC’s Nicole Brown tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that about 8000 customers across both the Okanagan and Kootenays experienced power outages as a result of extreme wind through the early morning.

The Castlegar area saw approximately 2600 customers impacted, the Kootenay Bay area saw 1400 customers without power, 1043 customers around Kaslo lost power as well as about 285 in Creston.

Fortis says 1700 customers in Castlegar are back online and crews are continuously working to assess the full scope of the damage across the region.

Brown adds there is no estimated time for full restoration across the Kootenays quite yet but crews are being sent out from other regions to assist.

A violent wind storm has left damage across the West Kootenay-Creston Valley and thousands without power.

Fortis BC's Nicole Brown tells the EZ Rock Newsroom that customers lost power at about 6:53AM; at the time crews were coordinating a response.

By 9AM, Fortis had reported outages near Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, the Arrow Lakes, Slocan Valley and Creston.

The combination of trees across roads and power outages prompted cancellation of classes’ at all five schools in District 10- Arrow Lakes.

Traffic was backed up at the Shore Acres Bridge after a tree was blown across the highway and one lane heading to Rossland was blocked by a tree until crews cleared both roads.

Crews were also dealing with downed power lines on Highway 3-A just east of Nelson with single-lane alternating traffic.

Meanwhile the shingles were blown off one house in Shore Acres by a wind recorded at 73km an hour.

The City of Trail reported downed trees with structural damage including the destruction of an equipment shed at Butler Park.

Residents were advised to stay away from Gyro Park while crews dealt with damage and city officials said steer clear of any area where a tree had fallen. (Picture above from Gyro Park)