Updated-Windstorm Knocks Out Power In Nelson and Area

A severe windstorm with gusts approaching 80 km an hour on Sunday knocked power out in Nelson, several areas around the city and across the West Kootenay- Creston Valley.

The city said additional crews were on the ground early Monday and power was restored through much of the city by late in the morning. 

Nelson Hydro officials said damage wasn't as severe within city limits but many trees and lines were toppled along the north shore and parts of the south shore and estimate full restoration of power could take until Wed..

Fortis reported that power had been restored to about half of all affected customers by late Monday morning, but the lights were still out for about 3,800 customers. 

Both Nelson Hydro and Fortis brought in additional crews to deal with the storm's aftermath.

  • rcmp-sign

    RCMP Ivestigating Fatal Crash near Creston and Fatal Fire in Balfour

    RCMP say an Alberta man in his 60's died in Tuesday's single-vehicle crash on Highway 3-A near the Gray Creek Store. Nelson RCMP now say a fatal fire a year ago in Balfour was accidental.
  • covid 2

    Kootenay COVID-19 Increases Hit Area Schools

    Officials confirmed exposures at J-L Crowe Secondary in Trail, Rosemont Elementary in Nelson and Erickson Elementary School. Provincial officials released the latest numbers for the West Kootenay, Boundary and Creston Valley with concerns also increasing south of the border.
  • rcmp 2

    Castlegar RCMP Arrest Armed Robbery Suspect

    A 29-year-old Castlegar man has been charged with robbery and theft after a Sunday night incident at the city's 7-11 on Columbia Avenue. RCMP said Jonathan O'Rourke is accused of shoplifting from the store and then returning to brandish a knife and flee with a small amout of cash.