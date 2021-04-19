Updated-Windstorm Knocks Out Power In Nelson and Area

A severe windstorm with gusts approaching 80 km an hour on Sunday knocked power out in Nelson, several areas around the city and across the West Kootenay- Creston Valley.

The city said additional crews were on the ground early Monday and power was restored through much of the city by late in the morning.

Nelson Hydro officials said damage wasn't as severe within city limits but many trees and lines were toppled along the north shore and parts of the south shore and estimate full restoration of power could take until Wed..

Fortis reported that power had been restored to about half of all affected customers by late Monday morning, but the lights were still out for about 3,800 customers.