Video from Castlegar Choir Gaining in Popularity

A you tube video from the Twin Rivers Community Choir in Castlegar is gaining in popularity.

Artistic Director Christina Allen said the parody of the song Tiny Bubbles is a light hearted look at the importance of wearing masks and following COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

“We were looking for something that was catchy, that was approachable, that everybody could sing and enjoy, but carried the serious message around safety and COVID, but in a lighthearted and approachable way,” said Allen who added the concept came from RDCK Area I Director Andy Davidoff.

“He had the idea for Tiny Bubbles and he gave me a copy of his parody lyrics, which I then tweaked and thus the project was born,” said Allen.

The lyrics are posted allowing viewers to sing along through a video that had received just over 1,500 hits as of Tuesday morning, about three days after being released.

The choir’s Artistic Director also said the project is a way to celebrate their tenth anniversary during a challenging year.

“We’ve come a long way in the course of the last eight or nine months and this was a project we wanted to do to maintain our community spirit and show that, and show the community we are still here and as soon as COVID is over we will be back and you will be able to see us again live,” said Allen.