West Kootenay New Year's Babies Born in Nelson and Trail

Nelson's New Year's baby is a girl (see picture).

Six-pound Poppy Lux Postnikoff was born at 2:23pm on New Year's Day at Kootenay Lake Hospital.

She is the eighth child for parents Amanda and Jake Postnikoff of Castlegar.

She joins siblings Cooper, Mady, Emmi, Lola, Harper, Grace and Noa.

The first 2021 baby born at Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail is a boy.

The eight-pound-one ounce arrival at 11:10pm on January 2nd is the second child for Patricia Nadeau and Jerome Brule of Castlegar.