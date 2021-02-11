WK-Boundary-Creston Valley Countering COVID-19

The latest local COVID-19 case count comes as little surprise after the regional breakdown late last week.

The B-C Centre for Disease Control listed just two new infections in the Kootenay-Boundary and just 10 in the East Kootenay.

The centre’s update released Wednesday night revealed both Kootenay-Boundary cases between Jan. 31, and Feb. 6, were in the Kettle Valley.

Therefore, no new cases were detected in the Trail, Castlegar, Nelson, Creston and Grand Forks areas, as well as Arrow Lakes and Kootenay Lake.

The spread of the novel coronavirus in the Fernie area has also slowed considerably with only one new case. They had 97 cases through the month of January and health officials blamed social gatherings for the month-long outbreak.

However, COVID-19 has found new momentum in the Revelstoke area with 19 new cases during the first week of February.

Interior Health issued a warning about the area in early January indicating it had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 per capita in the province. The I-H-A identified 53 cases between Dec. 27, and Jan. 9.

The pandemic appears to be slowing down in three Washington State Counties just south of the Kootenays.

The Northeast Tri County Health District had just two new infections in Stevens, Pend Oreille and Ferry Counties as of Monday and ten as of Tuesday.

The latest statistics said 35 cases were active over the past two weeks in the Colville area, with eight in the Kettle Falls area and six in Northport, a community of around 360 people about 35km south of Trail.