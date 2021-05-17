Woman Who Survived Head-On Crash Raising Money for Health Facilities

It’s a fundraising effort she called 10-hours for 10-years.

Jeanette Makortoff suffered several broken bones including one leg and both feet after another car crossed the centre-line and collided with hers on Jan. 13, 2012.

The Castlegar woman’s injuries also included broken ribs, a collapsed lung, compressed vertebra at the back of her neck and a punctured liver.

Rescue teams from Tarrys and Beasley were among those who responded to cut her out of the twisted wreck with the Jaws of Life.

Fire fighters and parmedics found the car’s engine and dash board on her lap and her feet tangled in the gas pedal and brake.

Makortoff is marking her astounding recovery by running for 10 hours to pay tribute to the people who helped save her life and those who aided in her mental battle while mending a broken body.

She is also donating all money pledged to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, Kootenay Lake Hospital and the Castlegar Health Centre.

“I just wanted to basically celebrate health and celebrate recovery and celebrate all that has come with that,” said Jeanette who has devised a unique event set for Sat. June 5 at Castlegar’s Millenium Park.

“Starting at 6 a.m. (I’m running) around the soccer field for 30 minutes and then I’ll rest for 30 minutes,” said Makortoff who added she will repeat that every hour until 4 p.m.

“So 7 a.m. I’ll run for 30 minutes and then rest for 30 minutes and keep going until 3 p.m. would be my las lap around (the park),” said the 46-year-old.

She had multiple surgeries and said the rehabilitation was long and difficult, but Makortoff believed she would become active again.

“It took me five years before I completed an organized event and I walked it,” said Makortoff who still wasn’t sure she would ever run again.

“At that five year mark I was just like, oh I probably won’t ever run again and then I started to and that just kept the ball rolling,” said Makortoff who has been training for the Millenium Park event and said she would love it if friends or other runners joined her for parts of the day-long run in the park.

Donations can be made at jeanettemakortoff@gmail.com, on her Facebook page or in person on run-day.

Makortoff still doesn’t remember much from the head-on collision, but hopes the memories from her celebration of health and recovery will last a lifetime.

“I’m just happy, so happy to be able to go out and do that,” said Jeanette.