Apartment fire sends one person to hospital

One person rescued and several evacuated from an apartment fire on 92nd Avenue near Jubilee Drive in Osoyoos yesterday (Feb 2).

Another person burned after attempting rescue and trying to put out the blaze before fire crews got there.

The person found in the apartment airlifted to Vancouver General with severe burns.

The resident who attempted resuce suffered burns to their hands and another was treated for smoke inhalation.

After ventilating the building, the majority of residents were able to return to their units.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is working with the Office of the Fire Commissioner on investigating the cause of this fire.

The cause is still undetermined. The fire alarm was activated in the building and allowed the other residents time to evacuate. The fire was contained to the unit of origin.