An outpour of community support for the family who faced devastating loss on New Year's Day.

A young local man lost his life , his father is in Intensive Care in Kelowna.

Osoyoos Gift Cupboard is accepting donations of gift cards for the Braga Family.

Gas/grocery or Visa /MasterCard gift cards can be dropped off at Osoyoos Nails or AG Foods.

A GoFund Me has also been set up.