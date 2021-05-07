Destination Osoyoos Launches “Dine Osoyoos” in Support of Local Restaurants

From May 1st – May 31st, 2021, local restaurants have come together to participate in Dine Osoyoos with deals and specials to encourage dining out in a local capacity – including patio dining, home delivery, and takeout to be enjoyed outside at local beaches and parks.



“We realize with ongoing restrictions, particularly those affecting in-restaurant dining, our restaurants need support now more than ever,” said Destination Osoyoos Executive Director Kelley Glazer. “The goal of this campaign is to bring awareness of our local restaurant offerings to Osoyoos residents as encouragement to order from their favourite restaurants or try somewhere new.”

As part of Dine Osoyoos, restaurants in Osoyoos and the South Okanagan have put together special menus and food items for the month of May so that it’s even easier to stay local and support local during this time.



Local residents are also encouraged to upload photos of their restaurant receipts throughout the month of May by filling out the form on the Dine Osoyoos page, for a chance to enter a draw to win $250 in local restaurant gift certificates.



Additionally, photos posted to social media using the hashtag #dineosoyoos will count towards additional entries for the grand prize draw.



Details of Dine Osoyoos can be found at https://www.destinationosoyoos.com/dine-osoyoos/ with more “Dine Osoyoos” deals being added all month long!