Do you know this man? RCMP looking to identify robbery suspect

The Oliver RCMP are looking to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted staff at an Oliver cannabis store, before stealing cannabis products.

On February 22nd, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., staff at the BC Cannabis store in Oliver, BC, reported a male entered their store, and after being denied a refund, assaulted a staff member. The suspect then proceeded to steal several cannabis products.

Police patrolled the area, and collected video surveillance of the suspect.

“We’re releasing video of the suspect to the public as we hope to identify him, and prevent him from committing future offences of this kind in the South Okanagan,” said Cst. James Grandy.

The suspect is described as:

Male, Caucasian

French-Canadian accent

5’10 inches tall

Short brown hair

Light blonde facial hair, short

Clothing:

Blue baseball cap

Navy blue jacket

Blue pants

Dark shoes

If you witnessed this incident, can identify the suspect, or have any other information, you are asked to call the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.