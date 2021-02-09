Family Day Historic Photo Scavenger Hunt and Colouring Contest

The Oliver & District Heritage Society is offering two fun-filled virtual events that will help families celebrate both outdoors and at home.

A Historic Photo Scavenger Hunt and a Colouring Contest will be offered over the Family Day long weekend from Feb. 13th - 15th. Both activities open Saturday, Feb. 13th and close Monday, Feb. 15th and both offer chances to win great prizes.

The Historic Photo Scavenger Hunt uses archival photos of local historic buildings as its clues and asks participants to find and photograph the modern building at its location. Extra clues are available in the video walking tour found on the Heritage Society’s website.

The objective is to find all seven buildings and share a photo of each location with the hashtag “#ODHSfamilyday2021” on Instagram or Facebook. Each photo posted will receive an entry into a draw for gift certificates to local restaurants such as Kismet Winery’s Masala Bistro, Popolo, and Oliver Eats.

The Colouring Contest also gives participants the chance to win prizes when they post their colouring sheet online and share it with us. Colour the Family Day coloring sheet on the Heritage Society’s website and post a caption answering “What family means to me.”

Then share your entry on Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag “#ODHSfamilyday2021.”

You could win gift cards to Sirius Science & Nature, free tickets to the Osoyoos Desert Model Railroad, or $50 worth of art supplies.