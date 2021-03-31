Logo Launched for the Oliver 100x100 Project

The year 2021 marks 100 years of the Oliver community, a community formed on and shaped by the ancestral, traditional, and unceded territory of the Syilx Okanagan Nation, whose history stretches back 10,000 years. Late in 2020, a year-long project entitled “One Hundred X One Hundred/xč əcikst X xč əcikst” was launched as an opportunity to commemorate the important milestones and history of both the Osoyoos Indian Band and the Oliver community throughout the year 2021 and beyond. xč əcikst X xč əcikst means “one hundred X one hundred” in nsyilxcən, the Okanagan language.

The project’s Planning Committee, coordinated by Oliver Parks and Recreation, includes members representing local community partners: the Town of Oliver, Oliver & District Heritage Society, Osoyoos Indian Band, Oliver Tourism Association, Oliver Community Arts Council, the Venables Theatre and the Oliver Punjabi community.

Last December, the Committee opened up a call for logo design/concepts for the project that would “reflect the rich history of our community as a whole, acknowledge the land and water on which we live, work and play, and inspire us to grow together”.

The committee received twenty-one delightful submissions of original artwork from local artists of all ages. The design submitted by Emilie Herbert (@emiliejayneh), chosen as the basis for the final versions of the logo attached to this announcement.

Emilie is 29 years old and a resident of Oliver, BC since 2008. She fell in love with painting/digital art and how much it soothes her soul, brightens her spirit and helps find her centre. Emile's inspiration comes from a love of the outdoors from her travels around the world, and she resonates with nature and anywhere that a modern bohemian aesthetic collide. She was pleased to be one of the local artists responsible for the brightly painted “art chairs” in the new Bridge Park on Park Drive.

Emilie will soon be on the road with her husband and puppy in their newly converted tiny home traveling North America while creating art. Emilie is currently looking for new creative opportunities to build her portfolio and can be found on Instagram @emiliejayneh or contacted by email at emiliejayneh@gmail.com.

“It was cool to see the different styles of art, and what the land meant to the different artists who sent us their logo ideas”, says Caitlyn Bennett, Recreation Assistant and member of the Planning Committee. “I love that the iconic landmark of Nʕaylintn is featured in the final design, and that the logo captures the beauty and vibrant colours of the Okanagan landscape that we are grateful to call home.”

The official logos will help build awareness for all the different aspects of the project and will be available for public use in ways that support the spirit of the project to foster recognition for the land and the people that have made the Oliver community what it is today.