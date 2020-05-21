Mayor says lake levels up - be prepared for possible flooding

Osoyoos Mayor McKortoff says the lake level have gone up significantly in the last week. It's likely to stay that way for some time. McKortoff says weather, snow runoff, and high levels in the Similkameen River are all having an impact.

She adds the town is there to help in case of potential flooding.

“There is sand, a pile of sand and we can get more, and sandbags at the boat trailer parking," says McKortoff. "That is open now, and it's open Monday to Friday 7am until 3:30 pm.”

The mayor also touched on reopening plans as COVID-19 restrictions ease. She says it's important to shop local and if you have concerns about a business' safety measures, you have the right to ask. WorkSafeBC has given businesses guidelines.

"Businesses are required to use those guidelines and resources to develop their own safety plans, and post those plans for employees and customers," says McKortoff.