Oliver Pool Reopening Soon

Carol Sheridan with Oliver Parks and Rec says the public pool will be opening soon.

“We’re very pleased to say that we have secured a great staff team who is working very hard right now to meet all of the requirements needed to be able to open a pool facility. The great news is that the Oliver pool has always been a safe place to go and COVID-19 does not spread through chlorinated treated water.”

Sheridan says they’ll have information available about lessons and swimming by the end of the week.