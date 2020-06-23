Osoyoos Festival Society releases Virtual Canada Day video

Due to COVID-19 many festivals and celebrations have been cancelled throughout Canada. But Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff and the Osoyoos Festival Society have come up with a “Virtual Canada Day Celebration”.

To see The Osoyoos Festival Society’s Cherry Fiesta “Virtual Canada Day Celebration” video go to the Society's website.

Included in the 2:54 minute video is a message from Mayor McKortoff to all Osoyoos residents and visitors, our national anthem, O Canada, sung by OFS member Sue Dodd, and a message from the Fireworks Chairperson Annette Star. Other video coverage includes many of the volunteers who help make Osoyoos July1 celebrations happen as well as video of past Canada Day Rotary breakfasts, Cherry Fiesta parades, cherry pie eating contests, and fireworks. “Next year promises to be bigger and better,” said McKortoff.

A message to all Osoyoos families and visitors is to stay safe, keep social distancing and wash your hands often. Celebrate Canada Day! Decorate your homes, fly your Canadian flag. Handheld flags are being distributed to all Osoyoos hotels, motels and campgrounds for July 1.