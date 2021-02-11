Osoyoos Indian Band, Towns of Oliver & Osoyoos issue Request for Proposal

The Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver and Osoyoos Indian Band are officially issuing a Request for Proposal to assess the feasibility of building and operating a Regional Aquatic Centre. These communities have long expressed desire for a year-round indoor aquatic facility to enhance quality of life, provide leisure and fitness activities, attract amenity migrants to the region, promote economic development and serve the visitor population including a growing winter season "snowbird" population.

"The Osoyoos Indian Band fully supports moving forward with a feasibility study for a Regional Aquatic Center," says Chief Clarence Louie. "We understand and appreciate that the value of a collaborative approach to a centralized amenity is for the betterment of all of our communities."

There are many planning, asset and financial factors that need to be understood, and the participating communities are now ready to approach these discussions in a more formal regional setting, commencing with a feasibility study for a South Okanagan Aquatic Centre.

"Recreation and leisure sport play an important role in communities," says Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen. "Their many benefits include improving the health and well-being of individuals, and promoting the development of inclusive communities. Oliver is pleased to partner with Osoyoos Indian Band and the Town of Osoyoos in undertaking this feasibility study for a Regional Aquatic Centre".

A South Okanagan Aquatic Centre Advisory Committee will be formed comprising of members from each Council and members of the community who will be involved in designing the public engagement and consultation process.

"An indoor public pool continues to be a high priority for many local Osoyoos residents", says Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff. "A recent Community Services review showed that this issue is top of the list for area families. But since the cost of a pool and the ongoing cost for operating a pool is high and could be difficult to manage for any single municipality, I am pleased that Osoyoos, Oliver and the Osoyoos Indian Band are working together to undertake a feasibility study."