Osoyoos Preparing For Tough Times with Canada-US Border Set To Close

Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff says she's not sure yet how the border closure will affect the community.

"We certainly have relied on a lot of people from the states and from other countries for sure to come and support our tourism industry certainly in Osoyoos and also in BC."

McKortoff says she is sure the community is going to take a hit through the pandemic, but through this people can continue to support open local businesses through things like ordering take-out.

She's encouraging any residents with questions to give her a call or send an email.