Osoyoos RCMP officer recognized for assisting injured fellow officer

On January 27, 2021 Osoyoos RCMP officer Constable Neal Kalnin received a Certificate of Appreciation on behalf of Chief Superintendent Warren Brown, Officer in Charge of the RCMP North District.

On March 3, 2018, Constable Kalnin was stationed in McBride British Columbia when he and other officers were conducting joint enforcement on snowmobiles in a mountainous area. One member was involved in a collision, resulting in serious life threatening injuries.

Constable Kalnin and another member administered aid to the injured and kept the individual warm for six hours until they could be transported from the mountain via helicopter.

In the Certificate of Appreciation Chief Superintendent Brown writes, "Constable Kalnin’s actions, dedication and diligence ensured the safe transport of a seriously injured member to receive the medical assistance required. His dedication to the duty brings credit to himself and is in keeping with the highest traditions of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police."

Constable Kalnin transferred from McBride Detachment to Osoyoos Detachment in October 2020 where he serves the Town of Osoyoos in a front line policing role.

"We are very fortunate to have Constable Kalnin in Osoyoos," states Sergeant Jason Bayda, Osoyoos RCMP Commander. "The recognition he received from the North District Officer is fitting with the dedication Constable Kalnin provides to his peers and the communities he serves."

