Osoyoos turns 75

Town of Osoyoos celebrating its 75th anniversary yesterday (Thurs).

Mayor Sue McKortoff went through old record and found something interesting.

"It's quite fascinating to go back through our logs and see what was talked about, what was important to people then, and many of the names that were on council or presented to council would be recognized today, because some of their descendents live here still."

It was also interesting to find out who took care of business back in the day as well.

"Andrew Williams was elected the chairman at the inaugural meeting on January 31st, 1946. And Harry Hesketh, who was the Post Master at the time, was hired to be the clerk and treasurer for $40 a month," said McKortoff.

As far as any celebrations go, they will have to wait for now.

"This is not a good time to be holding a celebration," McKortoff added. "Number one, COVID. Number two, we don't know if we are going to get snow, rain, wind, or what."

The mayor says council will look at doing some sort of celebration later in the year.