Osoyoos woman almost knocked off feet after shocking $50K lottery win

Sharon Dennison typically enjoys playing Sunday Bingo when she winters in Belize, but over the past few months has been enjoying Bingo Blast Scratch & Win tickets at home, where she recently landed $50,000.

The Osoyoos resident purchased the ticket from 7-Eleven on Main Street and was at home when she scratched her ticket.

“I was like ‘I have 4 corners, I have 4 corners,’” she recalled. “I went to 7-Eleven and handed the ticket to the retailer. When they scanned it, the machine made a big noise and the amount popped up on the screen. I was so shocked I almost fell over!”

Dennison was pleasantly surprised to find out that she in fact won the game’s top prize.

The Bingo player has no immediate plans for her prize, but says she is very excited about her little windfall.