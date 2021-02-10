Seventh Day Adventist Church opens doors during cold snap

The Seventh Day Adventist Church is opening its doors in Oliver and Osoyoos as an extreme cold weather shelter to bring people experiencing homelessness in from the frigid cold temperatures that have hit the south Okanagan.



The temperature is predicted to dip down to -12 C tonight (Wed) and as low as -21 C on Thursday. The weather is predicted to warm in the coming week.



Greg Thorpe, from the Seventh Day Adventist Church, indicates individuals or agencies without shelter this week can contact him at 250-485-2515 and the Church will open its doors immediately in Oliver and Osoyoos.

The Church will provide hot drinks and cookies and allowing people to stay inside overnight. Volunteer church members will be on hand to assist.



Church locations are 748 Similkameen Avenue, Oliver and 10109 - 62nd Avenue, Osoyoos.