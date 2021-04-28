Town of Osoyoos Announces Hiring of New Fire Chie

The Town of Osoyoos is pleased to announce the hiring of Corey Kortmeyer as Fire Chief effective June 7, 2021.

Mr. Kortmeyer brings over 18 years of firefighting experience and extensive training in the field. He was most recently the Fire Chief and Director of Fire Rescue and Emergency Services for the District of Elkford BC where he managed a department of over 30 members. As the Fire Chief in Elkford, he oversaw the Emergency Services portfolio which included emergency response, training, emergency management, fire prevention, search and rescue, and yearly budget management.

The Town of Osoyoos is confident that Mr. Kortmeyer brings the skills, knowledge and personal suitability that will assist Osoyoos in meeting its present and future challenges in the Fire Department.

Chief Kortmeyer – “I am honoured and humbled to join the Town of Osoyoos as Fire Chief. Working alongside the fine members of the fire department and continuing the excellent efforts of Osoyoos Fire and Rescue is going to be an exciting challenge. Fire and life safety is my passion, and I will dedicate my efforts to serving the community of Osoyoos in its times of need. I will work hard to provide leadership as well as share my passion with others while having fun serving our community.”

Chief Administrative Officer Allan Chabot said: “We look forward to Chief Kortmeyer joining us and promoting and continuing the excellent service that the Fire Rescue Department provides to our community.”