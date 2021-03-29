Amonte and Malmquist added to leadership group

The Penticton Vees Junior ‘A’ Hockey Club is pleased to announce forwards Tristan Amonte (’00) and Liam Malmquist (’00) have been named assistant captains ahead of the 2021 Pod Season in Penticton.

Amonte, 20, enters his second season with the Vees and has thrusted himself into a leadership role in his sophomore season in the Peach City. The Norwell, Massachusetts native suited up in 56 games for the Vees a season ago, scoring 15 goals and 34 points during that time before getting into 13 games during the Okanagan Cup tournament, tallying 4 goals and 6 points between September and November. Amonte also secured a scholarship to Boston University during the summer.

Malmquist, 20, is also coming into his second season in Penticton, enjoying a fantastic rookie campaign in the 2019/20 season. The Edina, Minnesota native scored 16 goals and 39 points in all 58 games last season, earning the Vees Rookie of the Year award after the regular season concluded. Malmquist continued that strong play into the Okanagan Cup this season, scoring once while posting a tournament-leading 14 assists for 15 points and will be heading to the University of Wisconsin next season.

“Adding Liam and Tristan to our leadership group was an easy decision,” commented Vees President, General Manager and Head Coach Fred Harbinson, “They both have a desire to compete and thrive on creating a winning culture around them.”

Amonte, Malmquist and the rest of the Vees begin their 2021 Pod Season on Friday, April 2nd when they take on the Trail Smoke Eaters from the South Okanagan Events Centre. Due to provincial health restrictions, fans are not allowed to be in attendance but can catch the game on EZ Rock AM 800 as well as on pay-per-view at BCHLTV.ca. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM.