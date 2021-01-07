Applications are now open for the Ideal Energy Solutions, “That’s Ideal: Giveback” initiative.

Ideal Energy Solutions is pleased to announce their “That’s Ideal: Giveback”.

This initiative will see $10,000 granted to nonprofits, community groups and charities in the South Okanagan. There will be ten $1000 grants awarded to successful applicants.

“We want people to be creative and tell us how they can better deliver their programs. It could be a new initiative, or support for an existing program or something out of the ordinary, as long as it’s going back into the community through their organizations”. Owner Steve Dahl said.

Local groups can come up with their own ideas for what they would like to spend the money on and submit their applications to Ideal Energy Solutions. The goal of the grant-giving is to strengthen the community and support those in need.

Dahl goes on to say: “There are so many incredible people who are already doing much-needed and impactful work and we are aiming to come alongside them with our appreciation and support.”

Last year, Ideal Energy Solutions gave away $5000 in groceries to anyone who was struggling during the pandemic, no questions asked.