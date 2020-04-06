Arts Matter Online & the PDCAC Arts Fund

The Penticton & District Community Arts Council has been hard at work updating our Arts Matter Program to support local artists who are now creating digital and online content for our community. The Arts Council is a strong advocate for artists being paid for their time and we are continuing to support and communicate this belief during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local artists are now invited to apply to the "Arts Matter Online" program.

Video content must be family friendly, created by artists at their self-isolated location, and under 30 minutes in length. Digital downloadable material is also welcome. We have Arts Matter Online honorariums set aside specifically for artists in the RDOS Areas E, D & I and for artists in Penticton. Only artists with approved applications are eligible to receive Arts Matter Online honorariums. Contact us at the links below for program information and to apply.

Community support has always been an important factor in the work that we do. In order to help more artists through this program, we have also set up the "PDCAC COVID-19 Arts Fund" through Canada Helps. We understand that not everyone is in a position to give, as many of us have been hard hit by closures and cancellations - but if you are passionate about supporting local artists, please consider donating. Canada Helps automatically issues tax receipts for online donations $5 and up.

100% of money from the Arts Fund will go to the Arts Matter Online program and be distributed to the artists whose applications have been approved and who have created content. The content artists create will be 100% free for our community to watch, participate in, or download.

Please see links below for details on how you can apply or how you can contribute. Together we can maintain our strong and vibrant artistic community that is inclusive to all! Thank you for your support!

