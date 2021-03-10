Avoid complaints: Be a responsible pet owner

Public spaces such as Manitou Park in Naramata and Selby Park in West Bench are popular with local and visiting dog owners. Unless otherwise posted, dog owners are required to keep pets leashed while enjoying all parks in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS). Dogs are also not permitted on any sandy beach or playground in the Regional District. There is a designated off-leash area with a perimeter fence located at Christie Memorial Park in Okanagan Falls and many local municipalities provide similar spaces.

Dog Control bylaws can be challenging to enforce which is why voluntary compliance is always preferred. While the majority of dog owners are considerate of local dog control bylaws, and of their fellow park users, occasional conflicts do occur. In most cases, issues are easily resolved with a polite conversation.

And one final reminder on behalf of everyone in the Regional District, please be a responsible pet owner and clean up after your dog. Your cooperation and understanding in this regard is appreciated by everyone.

For further information, please visit the animal control section under bylaw enforcement on the Regional Bylaws page of the RDOS website.