BCHL RELEASES SCHEDULE FOR 2021 PENTICTON POD

The BC Hockey League announced the 20-game schedule for the 2021 Penticton Pod Tuesday afternoon which sees the Cranbrook Bucks and Trail Smoke Eaters descend on the South Okanagan Events Centre beginning on Friday, April 2nd.

A 30-game schedule will be played at the SOEC over the course of Friday, April 2nd that sees the Smoke Eaters play host to the Vees with the pod season commencing on Sunday, May 9th as the Vees take on the Bucks. Each team will play a 20-game regular season and will play each other 10 separate times.

Every week day game will be played at 7 PM while Saturday start times are set for 6 PM and Sunday contests are slated for 4 PM. The Vees schedule is as follows:

*ALL GAMES PLAYED AT SOUTH OKANAGAN EVENTS CENTRE

Friday, April 2nd @ Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Saturday, April 3rd vs. Cranbrook Bucks (6:00 PM)

Thursday, April 8th vs. Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Friday, April 9th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Sunday, April 11th @ Trail Smoke Eaters (4:00 PM)

Monday, April 12th @ Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Wednesday, April 14th vs. Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Thursday, April 15th @ Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Saturday, April 17th @ Trail Smoke Eaters (6:00 PM)

Sunday, April 18th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (4:00 PM)

Wednesday, April 21st @ Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Friday, April 23rd @ Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Saturday, April 24th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (6:00 PM)

Monday, April 26th vs. Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Thursday, April 29th vs. Trail Smoke Eaters (7:00 PM)

Friday, April 30th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Sunday, May 2nd @ Trail Smoke Eaters (4:00 PM)

Monday, May 3rd @ Cranbrook Bucks (7:00 PM)

Saturday, May 8th @ Trail Smoke Eaters (6:00 PM)

Sunday, May 9th vs. Cranbrook Bucks (4:00 PM)

Due to provincial health protocols, fans will not be admitted to be in attendance for the games. All games will be available to be streamed on BCHLTV.ca.