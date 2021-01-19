Bylaw Officer and Penticton resident receive Governor General awards

City of Penticton Bylaw Enforcement Officer, Glenn Smith, and Penticton resident, Zak Laycock, both received the Governor General Award from the Royal Canadian Humane Association.

To recognize such deeds of heroism, by Canadians in civilian life, who, through their alertness, skill and concern, save or attempt to save a life, especially where those actions lie outside the ordinary duties of the person involved.

Officer Smith and Laycock demonstrated acts of heroism through apprehending an offender at a City Park while Officer Smith was on a bike patrol in the summer of 2019.

Officer Smith and Laycock are recognzied for their bravery and the City of Penticton extends their congratulations.