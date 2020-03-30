Bylaw to enforce public health orders

Penticton’s Bylaw Enforcement Officers will be assisting with the implementation of the Province’s public health orders beginning immediately.

In accordance with the Ministerial Order M082-Bylaw Enforcement Officer (COVID-19) issued yesterday by the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General of British Columbia, municipal Bylaw Officers are authorized to enforce public health orders through education and warnings.

“This is intended to allow our team of Bylaw Officers to help with enforcing the closure of public spaces and take that burden off of the RCMP,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “I urge everyone to follow the orders and to not put yourselves or others at risk.”

Any concerns related to use of City amenities that are closed to the public such as playgrounds or sporting fields can be reported to Bylaw Services at bylaw@penticton.ca or by calling (250) 490-2440.

“We are asking citizens to use their judgement and only report infractions where groups are blatantly gathering in public spaces and ignoring the requirements for social distancing,” said Bylaw Services Supervisor Tina Siebert. “In more serious cases, Bylaw Officers will be providing information to Provincial Health Officers for further investigation.”

This increased authority will remain in place as long as the Provincial declaration of a state of emergency continues under section 9(1) of the Emergency Program Act.