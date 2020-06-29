Canada Day Celebration in Penticton live-streamed

Join the City of Penticton on Canada Day for a live-streamed event filled with local entertainment for all ages.

Sports and Events Manager Carly Lewis says it starts at 12p.m. noon.

“It will look a little like what you see in the park on regular years. You’ll see entertainment from our local favorites. So we have Aidan and Mandy, Beamer Wigley, Tavis Weir lined up for our music groups and then we also have some children’s entertainment. So we have a magician Leif David, Ashley Dias is doing her dance play and a parkour instructor.”

Lewis says you can go to their Facebook page or find a link on their website to watch.

“We’re partnering with the South Okanagan Events Center and the Regional District of South Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) and the SOEC is working on stringing together this show o that it will be really quick moving from one act to the next and sort of interspersed to keep everybody’s interest and make sure everybody’s actively involved.”

Lewis says they are also putting together a montage of videos sent in from the community of people singing O'Canada, which will be played at the end of the event.

The show is expected to last 90 minutes.