City suspends utility disconnections until June 30

The City of Penticton has suspended all utility disconnections for non-payment until June 30 to support customers who may be experiencing financial challenges due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

“This is a very stressful time for many of our citizens and we hope these measures provide some welcome flexibility,” says Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki.

The changes align with the direction provided by the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

The City will revisit the need to continue these changes in advance of June 30, 2020.

Citizens who have questions or specific needs are invited to contact the City’s utilities clerks at utilities@penticton.ca or (250) 490-2489.