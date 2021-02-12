City to explore engagement process for 1050 Spiller Road

A community engagement process concerning a proposed 307 home development could soon be underway if Council gives first reading to the zoning amendment bylaw set to appear on their upcoming regular meeting agenda, scheduled for Tuesday, February 16.

If first reading of the bylaw proceeds, next Tuesday would mark the beginning of a multi-step process to determine whether or not a proposal to develop approximately 29ha of a 51ha parcel of land at 1050 Spiller Road should go ahead. While these lands were identified for residential development by the recently adopted Official Community Plan, Council and staff have been waiting for the developer (Canadian Horizons) to complete the necessary components of their development application which - now received - allows Council to consider zoning the lands for the proposed use.

“Should Council pass first reading, staff will follow-up by designing a community engagement process that balances the need to effectively gather feedback from a wide range of voices and perspectives while concurrently hosting accessible engagement opportunities during the current pandemic,” said the City of Penticton’s Engagement Program Manager, JoAnne Kleb. “As we prepare and plan, the community is invited to begin to review all of the available reports and materials, discuss the proposal in a City forum and share their suggestions for a meaningful engagement process.”

Over the last year the City has had success using various online tools to gather input. Given interest in the proposed 1050 Spiller Road development and the expectation that many individuals will want to have their voices heard, the City will encourage residents to submit suggestions on how they might like to be engaged by leaving a comment on the forum at www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca. Likewise, individuals seeking information about the proposed development, including planning, technical and proposal documents as well as information on the associated public process, can obtain it by visiting the www.shapeyourcitypenticton.ca website.

“Pending the passing of first reading, staff will follow-up with further information on key dates for engagement along with next steps,” said Kleb.