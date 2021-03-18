Council approves plan for Skaha Lake Park East

Following the conclusion of community engagement and public discussions that began in the fall of 2019 and finished this month with a final round of feedback on a proposed selection of upgraded and new park amenities, Penticton City Council has approved a long-term plan for the east side of Skaha Lake Park.

Key elements of the approved plan include

completing the replacement of the marina docks

renewal of the marina building

an extension of a promenade to the marina building

a new and expanded paddle boathouse near the existing footprint

a new splash pad

allowing for a licenced restaurant as part of the marina

reconfiguring the parking lot and adding usable waterfront green space

naturalization of the riparian areas

other enhancements to trails and green space

The plan’s creation followed a four-step public process, with step one establishing context and ideas for the plan, step two developing and reviewing the concepts, step three reviewing the overall draft plan and step four receiving support for the plan from Council. Throughout the four step process, particular attention was given to the following seven needs:

recognizing the Indigenous relationship to the land

aligning the plan with the Parks Master Plan

obtaining direction for aging facilities

gauging support for uses in the park

improving integration for pedestrians

addressing ecological sensitivities

alignment of funding

Overall, the plan received a strong backing, with community feedback showing 81.3 per cent of the 467 feedback responders being somewhat or very supportive of the direction being taken.

“Council is pleased to see the planning process for the east side of Skaha Park come to fruition with both a document and vision that will last the park for many years to come,” said Penticton Mayor, John Vassilaki. “On behalf of Council, I would like to thank everyone who participated in the public process. Your time and ideas shaped the outcome Council supported today.”